Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $2,898,023.32 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 574,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.