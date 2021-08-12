Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube Sells 50,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FND traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 574,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,917. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.60.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

