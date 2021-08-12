Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 1,798,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,372. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

