Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 872,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

