Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

