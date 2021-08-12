Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.22. 22,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,386. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

