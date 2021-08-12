Flux Achieves Market Cap of $18.99 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Flux has a total market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $356,152.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00304720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00131963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00155791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002151 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 730.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,433,303 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

