Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $443.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.57 million and the lowest is $431.44 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

