Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as low as C$2.04. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 396,655 shares changing hands.
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$510.16 million and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
