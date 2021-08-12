Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FOVSY stock remained flat at $$102.23 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

