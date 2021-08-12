Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FOVSY stock remained flat at $$102.23 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
