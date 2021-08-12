Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forterra by 248.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forterra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Forterra by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52. Forterra has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

