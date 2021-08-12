Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $306.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

