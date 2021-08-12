ForTube (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $27.06 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

