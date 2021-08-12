Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY remained flat at $$5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

