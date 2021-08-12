Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $172,426.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

