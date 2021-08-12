Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 200,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

