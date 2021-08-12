Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FVI. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$5.24. 1,637,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,957. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.721295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.