Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.24. 1,637,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.721295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

