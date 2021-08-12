Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Up 5.9%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 115,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 57,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.96.

About Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.