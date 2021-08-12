Fountain (FTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,361.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Fountain has a market cap of $783,377.39 and $8,361.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

