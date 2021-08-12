Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $47,819.87 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.48. 87,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

