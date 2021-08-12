Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

