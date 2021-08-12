Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.