Fractal (FCL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.62 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $285,573.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00143836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,294.05 or 0.99859524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00868707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

