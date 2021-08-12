Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.