Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,291. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

