Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.22 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post sales of $405.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.13 million to $430.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $351.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.