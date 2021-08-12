Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Franklin Electric comprises approximately 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Franklin Electric worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $6,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,218. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

