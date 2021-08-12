Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $260.62 million and $7.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 260,193,760 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

