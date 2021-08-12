Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Acumen Capital to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

FRU stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 597,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.28. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

