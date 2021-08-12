freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FRA FNTN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €20.54 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.78. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

