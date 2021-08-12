freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €20.54 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

