freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FRA:FNTN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting €20.54 ($24.16). The stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.78. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

