freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

