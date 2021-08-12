Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 7,881 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.