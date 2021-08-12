Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $133.94 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.75 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,015. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.