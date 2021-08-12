Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 794.80 ($10.38). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 791.60 ($10.34), with a volume of 719,583 shares trading hands.

FRES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 813.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

