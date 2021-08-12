FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $22,640.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,478.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,174 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 244.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 109,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

