FSBT API Token Price Reaches $0.0938 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $329,286.14 and approximately $27,222.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

