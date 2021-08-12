FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

