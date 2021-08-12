FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and $126.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044146 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

