FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.03. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 16,410 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.