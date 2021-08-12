Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 34,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,437,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,643,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

