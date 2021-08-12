Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $22.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $95.54 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.67 or 0.99894869 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031311 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006597 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00069911 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014556 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
