Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $22.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $95.54 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.67 or 0.99894869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00069911 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014556 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,446,500 coins and its circulating supply is 207,468,095 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.