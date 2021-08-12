FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0201

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. FUNToken has a market cap of $217.25 million and $7.29 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

