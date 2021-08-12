Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Up 51.8% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.