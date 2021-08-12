Fuse Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $565,823.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $565,823.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

