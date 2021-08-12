Fusible Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Fusible has a total market cap of $218,347.11 and approximately $330.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.