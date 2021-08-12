Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $29.24 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $29.24 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,956.40 or 0.99540671 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,347,677 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

