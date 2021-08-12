Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,672. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $342.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

